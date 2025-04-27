Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.65.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 3.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.87.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,379.44. The trade was a 97.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,970 shares of company stock valued at $38,672,615. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

