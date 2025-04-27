Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,194 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 719,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candelo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

