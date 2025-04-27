eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 205,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in eBay by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 364,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 782,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

