Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

