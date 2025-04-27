Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

URI stock opened at $634.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

