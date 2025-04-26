Top Value Stocks To Research – April 23rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade at a discount relative to their intrinsic worth, as measured by financial metrics like earnings, book value, or dividends. Investors seeking value stocks believe that the market has undervalued these companies, expecting their prices to eventually reflect their true performance and potential, potentially leading to profitable investment opportunities over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,866,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,710,511. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. 53,446,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,241,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $240.98. 9,764,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $188.46 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $670.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

