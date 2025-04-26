Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 176.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $597.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $607.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.