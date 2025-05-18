Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,338 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 18,244.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,294,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.11 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

