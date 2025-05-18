Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,754 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Seer worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seer by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seer by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Seer Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of SEER opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.63.
Seer Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
