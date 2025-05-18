42,300 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 1.2%

PATH stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

