Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,293,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $229.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $234.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average of $213.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

