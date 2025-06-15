Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,806,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5151 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

