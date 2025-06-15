Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $6.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

APLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

APLT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 132.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

