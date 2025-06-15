CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,571.4% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 245.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,816,925 shares of company stock worth $215,448,358. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

PLTR opened at $137.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

