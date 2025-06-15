Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $137.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

