CVA Family Office LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 281,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,821 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

