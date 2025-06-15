Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Compass Minerals International worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

