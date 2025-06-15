Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $121.66 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
