Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $208.71

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.71.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get CDW alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.71. CDW has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

About CDW

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.