CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS GSEW opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

