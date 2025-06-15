Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,132 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

