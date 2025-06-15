CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,738.08. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $512.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.57 and a 200 day moving average of $538.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

