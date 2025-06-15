Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Gate City Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 419,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $121,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 927,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,793,030. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,686 shares of company stock worth $123,199 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

