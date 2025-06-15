US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Position Trimmed by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

