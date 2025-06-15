Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 728,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,952 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $86.70 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

