Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.1%

FSK opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.