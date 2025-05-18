Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes Position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Neurogene by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neurogene by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurogene Price Performance
Neurogene stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $256.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.56. Neurogene Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $74.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGNE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W cut Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGNE
Insider Activity at Neurogene
In related news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $102,974.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,029.10. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.