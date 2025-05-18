Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $707,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $279,159,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $227,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:COF opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.79.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

