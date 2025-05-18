Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 10,535 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 95.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TrueBlue stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $370.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,943.75. This trade represents a 6.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taryn R. Owen purchased 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,696.08. The trade was a 3.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,235 shares of company stock valued at $151,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on TBI

TrueBlue Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.