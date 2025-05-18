Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Everus Stock Performance

NYSE ECG opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. Everus has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everus

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECG

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.