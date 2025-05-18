Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.84 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 158.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.