Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,467 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE YETI opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.