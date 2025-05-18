Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 480,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,894,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of HRMY opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

