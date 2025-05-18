Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 3,556 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 1,969.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 251,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sidoti raised Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Forrester Research Trading Down 4.3%
NASDAQ FORR opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
