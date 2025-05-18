Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 3,556 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 1,969.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 251,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti raised Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ FORR opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

About Forrester Research

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.