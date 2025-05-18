Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $160.16 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

