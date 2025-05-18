Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 2,075 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 880.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 390.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of GRC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $163.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

