Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires New Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,290 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $16,791,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.