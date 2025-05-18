Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys New Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of F5 by 598.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 364,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,597,000 after buying an additional 251,534 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $59,623,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $53,212,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $2,561,360 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $284.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.10. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.45 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

