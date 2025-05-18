Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $438,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,240 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.
Target Stock Up 1.5%
TGT opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
