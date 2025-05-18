Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $415,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in AerCap by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

