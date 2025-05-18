3,267 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $101.20 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $149.57. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Galvan Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

