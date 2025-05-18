Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $354,000 in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $329.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.