Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,573,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after acquiring an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $321,488,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,764 shares of company stock worth $35,671,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $266.46 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.