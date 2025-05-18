73,537 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

