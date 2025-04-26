Technology Stocks To Consider – April 23rd

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, Alibaba Group, and Advanced Micro Devices are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the research, development, and distribution of technology-related goods and services. These stocks often represent firms specializing in software, hardware, telecommunications, and other digital innovations, and they can be characterized by rapid growth potential as well as higher volatility compared to stocks in traditional industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 170,998,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,726,774. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,877,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,713,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.92 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.69.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $20.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $521.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,270,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.48. 10,508,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,200,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.95. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,442,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,270,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average of $175.61. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,745,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,605. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. 28,173,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,868,804. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

