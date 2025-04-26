Nebula Research & Development LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 244.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,829 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

