OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Sells $4,580,000.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares in the company, valued at $65,254,237. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $232.00 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $233.80. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.75.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,171,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,618,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,686,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 203,511 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.