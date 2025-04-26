TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07. TFI International has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in TFI International by 168.5% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.