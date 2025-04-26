CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.90. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

