Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $664,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

